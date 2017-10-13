26°
Schools can win playground for recycling

IN AN Australian first, Garnier and TerraCycle are giving away a playground to the school that recycles the most used beauty products.

The inaugural Garnier and TerraCycle Recycled Playground Competition is offering schools the chance to win a new playground, by sending any brand of empty cosmetics, skin care and hair care packaging to TerraCycle to be recycled.

Sending the products to TerraCycle is free, so schools can participate in the contest at no cost.

The national recycling contest is run by recycling company TerraCycle in partnership with Garnier Australia, and will be the first recycled playground made from beauty products in Australia.

Preschools and primary schools simply need to register at www.garnier. com.au/playground, then start collecting as many empty beauty products as they can.

Each unit of received by TerraCycle until December 8, 2017, will count towards the school's total Playground Credits. Playground Credits are earned by sending in used beauty products for free, and also through voting for a chosen school.

The winners will be announced on December 13.

For more information or to register for the competition, visit www.garnier. com.au/playground.

Bundaberg News Mail
