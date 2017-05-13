Schools add up Gonski funding

NEWS of a boost in Gonski funding for the region's schools has been met with a positive reaction, but some are warning that calculations are not all they seem.

The Federal Government's School Funding Estimator website allows people to check how much funding their school will get from the Commonwealth.

But a spokeswoman for the Catholic Education Commission said the website was misleading because while funds were estimated for schools, legislation allowed money to be divided among groups.

That means groups - or systems - such as Catholic or state schools, would receive the total funds in a pool which could be redistributed.

"It's completely misleading,” the spokeswoman said.

"It is in general not a true indicator of what flows to schools.”

The spokeswoman said about 85% of schools were part of a "system” which gave them the right to carry out redistribution.

"For some (the estimates) will be close, for others it won't be,” she said.

"The money will go into the pool and that money will be redistributed.”

The funding estimator slates a $31,560,100 funding increase over 10 years for Bundaberg's Shalom College.

The school's Rockhampton Diocese responded on behalf of Shalom College to say that Catholic Education had been actively monitoring funding developments.

"Catholic Education welcomes any increase in school funding and reaffirms its commitment that all Catholic schools have the funds to respond appropriately to their local needs through a consistent and fair funding system,” diocesan director Catholic Education Diocese of Rockhampton Leesa Jeffcoat said.

"Catholic Education looks forward to ongoing discussions with the Federal Government in the spirit of a fair, just and equitable funding system for all Catholic schools.”

With two out of the three schools estimated to receive the highest amounts of funding being private, St Luke's Anglican School principal Craig Merritt explained the importance of options in education.

He said while public schools could rely on government funds, private schools had to buy their own land and had myriad other costs while keeping fees affordable for parents.

"The reality is it's a fundamental right of every child to have an education,” he said.

"I also believe it's a fundamental right for parents to have a choice in their education - the important part of that is that parents can make the choice about where our children go.”

Mr Merritt said a knowing there was a 10-year reassurance on funding was good news and meant future projects and employment at the school could continue.

"What it gives us is a 10-year certainty so we can look ahead with a sense of confidence,” he said.

Mr Merritt said with around 850 students from kindy to high school, St Luke's was an important employer and if it wasn't for private schooling options in the region, many students would be forced into boarding schools away from home.

The school also supports jobs through staff and contracting, he said.

Mr Merritt said with the school's parents paying taxes and school fees, funding was imperative in keeping fees affordable.

TOP 5

Funding increases by 2027 based on Federal Government estimates

Shalom College $31,560,100

Bundaberg State High School $17,365,200

St Luke's Anglican School $16,818,400

Kepnock State High School $14,871,800

Bundaberg Christian College $13,944,000