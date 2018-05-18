School's $60k move to target screen-addicted teens

AS MODERN technology progresses in leaps and bounds, Shalom Principal Dan McMahon has taken it upon himself to provide a technological retreat for the College students.

After growing concerns from parents, Mr McMahon is looking to introduce screen-based monitoring software within the month.

Family Zone is installable on all smart devices and provides a varying range of controls.

"The software can restrict adult content, disable cameras, monitor app installs and purchases and even stop access to iTunes,” Mr McMahon said.

"This is a tool to help parents manage the world in which we live.

"Kids' wellbeing is always a driving factor and it's about helping them manage their competing interests as well as giving parents the tools to help them in that journey.”

Shalom will hold a parent information night on Wednesday 23 May which is open to the broader community.

"Obviously this still comes down to parents being able to say no to their kids, but at least this can act as a tool to help families do that,” Mr McMahon said.

"We're certainly conscious of the accessibility new technology provides, but there's also pitfalls that we have to be proactive against.

"Cyber bullying is a real issue Australia wide, and again we need to deal with that sensitively and proactively, and do what we can to equip kids with skills to manage their own lives.”

Mr McMahon plans to implement the software shortly after the parent meeting.

"Once we introduce this product, we will require that any mobile phone brought into the College by a student must have the software installed,” Mr McMahon said.

Shalom College will gift their students with a 12 month subscription to Family Zone at a cost of $60,000, and if as successful as it promises to be, will look at covering the cost indefinitely for families.

"With younger students we're seeing increased gaming and they're not venturing outside,” he said.

"With the older students it's about having mobile phones beside their beds at night and always being compelled to respond to messages which interrupts sleep paterns.

"This gifts parents the ability to turn them off.”