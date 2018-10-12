Schoolkid slurpees get servo debate fired up

COMING: A new 7-Eleven at Woombye was subject of strong debate.

A "TEENAGE magnet" with the potential to cause tragedy has had its approval tweaked after a spicy debate between councillors.

Councillor Peter Cox sought to retain conditions for footpath connections to a new 7-Eleven service station approved opposite Suncoast Christian College, on Nambour Connection Rd, Woombye, fearing the risk to school children if not.

The developers had sought the removal of footpath requirements because of a lack of nearby major connections and difficult terrain, but Cr Cox argued the lure of slurpees, sweets and other items at the service station's convenience store would lure students across four lanes of high-speed traffic.

Cr Cox, whose children attend Suncoast Christian College, said the college pastor and principal supported his push for a footpath connection and extension of the protective barrier fence.

Plans and artist impressions of the 7-Eleven service station at Nambour Connection Rd, Woombye. Contributed

"I would hate to have a potential tragedy on our hands," Cr Cox said.

"It's a teenage magnet.

"We all know that teenagers are risk-takers."

The Department of Transport and Main Roads had expressed to the council its "strong preference" for the footpath requirements to be removed from the development.

The department found a footpath in the location would have "limited value from a pedestrian network/connectivity perspective".

Councillor Jenny McKay echoed those sentiments, arguing there was no need to encourage children to approach the site of what she said was primarily a service station.

"Those children are my utmost concern," she said.

Plans and artist impressions of the 7-Eleven service station at Nambour Connection Rd, Woombye. Contributed

She said she couldn't understand why they would want to encourage children down to the service station and near what was a busy stretch of road.

Cr McKay said Woombye State School had expressed reservations about a pedestrian link to the service station.

Cr Cox's amended conditions, including the footpath and fencing, were supported by all councillors except Cr McKay.

Proposed 7-Eleven service station on Nambour Connection Road at Woombye. Contributed

Councillor Steve Robinson said it was an "opportunity to provide a safer access".

Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer was also supportive of it and felt the footpaths would provide benefit to the local community, who could use the service station's 24/7 convenience store.

The amendments were supported and the applicants of the service station development now have an opportunity to challenge the conditions if they choose.