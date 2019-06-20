SCHOOLING RIVALS: St Joseph's win title for first time

WINNING GRINS: St Joseph's Catholic Primary School students Aleara Todd, Jada Critchlow, Xavier Ulbl, Jada Carroll and Liliana Brillante with the trophies after winning the interschool athletics carnival recently.

WINNING GRINS: St Joseph's Catholic Primary School students Aleara Todd, Jada Critchlow, Xavier Ulbl, Jada Carroll and Liliana Brillante with the trophies after winning the interschool athletics carnival recently. Shane Jones

ATHLETICS: On most occasions in a David and Goliath battle, Goliath usually gets on top to win.

But this time, in Bundaberg, the small guy came out on top.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Bundaberg claimed the Bundaberg District School Champion shield in inter-school athletics earlier this month.

The school created history by becoming the first ever C school to claim the title and the first Catholic school in more than 15 years to win.

St Joseph's were able to beat larger schools in Bundaberg, classified as A or B, who had more students competing, which usually leads to more points and the win.

But not this year as St Joseph's won with the most points in the competition.

"To get the overall shield, the first time a C school, a small school, has won against A, B and C schools is amazing,” St Joseph's principal Kaye Beston said.

"It was the team spirit, they all had a go, they encouraged each other, very supportive, well mannered and got to events on time.

"We do have some outstanding athletes too.”

But not even in her wildest dreams did the principal think the school would win.

"We'll keep it (the trophy) in a prominent spot in the office for everyone to see,” she said.

"It's a great achievement for the school and something we are proud of.”

The surprise result shocked the students as well.

School leader Xavier Ulbl was one of the stars of the carnival but he didn't think his school had won.

"First I thought it was going to be Avoca (State Primary School) because they won most of the trophies before,” he said. "When I head it was St Joseph's I was just so happy we won.”

Ulbl won the long jump, 200m and 100m in his year level, which qualified him for Bundaberg to compete at the Wide Bay trials for 10-12-year-olds in athletics next week.

He will be joined by Liliana Brillante who finished second in her year level in the 200m and high jump.

She was happy to be selected and was pleased to qualify for all her events in the carnival.

For leaders Jada Critchlow and Jada Carroll both felt their performances helped the team on and off the field.

Critchlow and her schoolmates won the boys and girls ball games competitions.

"Our school did really well with all the sports and the sportsmanship they did that day,” she said.

"We encouraged everyone to do their best.”

Carroll said the result gave the students confidence the team could do it again next year.

Aleara Todd said that was the goal after she finished second in the shot put and fourth in the 100m in her year level.

"I think since we know we've got as much as chance the other schools now we know we can do it,” Todd said.

"Even though we are a small school we'll try our best even if we don't win.”