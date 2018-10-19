Teen charged over random schoolgirl slashing

The girl was allegedly slashed in this pedestrian tunnel. Picture: Channel 9

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after a 12-year-old schoolgirl was slashed 20 times in the face during a vicious assault in suburban Brisbane.

The girl was attacked as she was walked through a pedestrian pathway under the Logan Motorway at Kingston about 7.40am on Thursday morning.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm following a manhunt that involved about 30 police officers.

Detective Acting Inspector Grant Ralston said the girl was walking alone to school when she was targeted "for no reason".

"The male is believed to have had possession of some sort of cutting instrument, like a box cutter, and continually struck the young girl on the right side of the face causing extensive injuries," he said.

"She fought as best she could and eventually after being struck approximately 20 times to the face, incredibly, she managed to pick herself up and run towards her school at Kingston."

The girl was bleeding profusely and was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery.

Detective senior sergeant Grant Ralston from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit speaking at today's conference.

She told police the attack only took 10 to 15 seconds.

"The young girl is very brave," Insp Ralston said.