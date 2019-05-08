Student’s X-rated secret in school paper

The student said her pornographic career should not be a ‘taboo topic’.

A SCHOOLGIRL has defended her secret career as a Pornhub porn star after she got her big break by selling naked selfies of herself to her classmates.

Caitlin Fink, 18, decided to speak up about her controversial job in the porn industry after a profile about her X-rated secret was published in her school newspaper last week, The Sun reported.

Speaking with CBS13 on Monday, Bear Creek High School student Cailtin said her pornographic career should not be a "taboo topic".

"I feel like the district sees it as a taboo thing that should be swept under the rug, but it's really not a taboo topic," she said.

"It's just a topic that people don't like to talk about because it makes them feel uncomfortable.

"Adult entertainers aren't just objects, they are actual people. They have feelings, they have goals, they have motivation."

Caitlin claims she makes hundreds of dollars for just a few hours of work.

But it's the way that money is earned that caused people to get the wrong idea, she said.

The school newspaper's profile - titled "Risky business: starting a career in the adult entertainment industry" - was published on Friday.

In the profile, Caitlin reveals how she started working in the porn industry after leaving home last New Year's Eve.

"I like the positive attention I get from it," Caitlin said

The 18-year-old hired an agent and went on to do professional scenes with Pornhub, about which she recalls being "so excited".

The teen passed compulsory blood tests every two weeks in order to film sex scenes but was told to get her body acne cleared up because the camera picks up details.

Before the story about Caitlin was published, the school newspaper's adviser, English teacher Kathi Duffel, accused district officials of censorship after they demanded to review the article first.

Ms Duffel refused on free speech grounds, and officials in the district eventually agreed to let a lawyer review the story, reported CBS13.

Ms Duffel believed Caitlin should be able to tell her own story and claimed it "will help students think more critically about the choices they do make at this age in their lives".

