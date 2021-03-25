Menu
Crime

Schoolboy, 11, assaulted by a parent during school pick-up

by Bianca Hrovat
25th Mar 2021 5:29 PM
A 46-year-old man who assaulted an 11-year-old boy outside a Logan primary school was placed on a 12 month probation at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Slacks Creek man Jason Michael Noble pleaded guilty to five charges, including common assault, fraud, receiving property suspected to have been stolen and possession of a drug utensil.

The offences occurred between January 4 and December 17, 2018.

There was some contention in court regarding the details of the assault, which occurred during school pick-up on March 14.

Jason Noble pleaded guilty to five charges after two years of having the case delayed.
Noble's stepdaughter was speaking with an unknown boy outside Beenleigh State School grounds when Noble approached and sensed there was "something unfolding" between the two.

In an effort to separate them, Noble grabbed the boy by the shoulder and moved him out of the way.

Police initially alleged Noble had "grabbed (the boy) and kneed him in the groin", a claim Noble vehemently denied.

"Wrong!" he said loudly in court.

The case was stood down for 20 minutes, during which time the police prosecutor agreed to change the particulars of the charge.

Magistrate Louise Shephard noted Noble had a tendency to react inappropriately at times and sentenced him to 12 months probation.

Convictions were recorded.

