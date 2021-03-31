WATCH: School worker’s anti-COVID rant caught on video

A woman filming herself removing COVID safe signage at a Sunshine Coast school and calling it "propaganda" has come under the Education Department's microscope.

The department spokesman confirmed the woman was a cleaner at Yandina State School and it had addressed her behaviour in accordance with department regulations.

But the spokesman refused to answer any further questions.

The video shows a woman removing Covid safe signs which were stuck to the wall with text on top of the video reading "take away the propaganda".

The video was posted as Stories on Instagram under the public account of Janie.sigh.

The bio on the Instagram page lists the woman an "artist, model, horsewoman and poet".

The videos have since elapsed their 24 hour live limit and are no longer available.

"I've been doing this all year at this school, these are the last ones to go," said the woman in the video.

"Let's see if they notice, see if they f - king notice.

"Into the bin, done with this."

Stills from a story posted to Instagram by user janie.sigh of a woman removing Covid safe signs from Yandina State School.

Yandina State School principal Michael Cookman said he was not in a position to discuss the matter.

Instead, the Education Department released a statement saying it had addressed the matter.

"The department takes matters that may endanger the health and safety of students and staff very seriously," a spokeswoman said.

"Upon being made aware of the incidents (Tuesday) afternoon, the school has acted to replace any lost signage.

"No further details can be provided due to privacy issues."

The Instagram account also posted a selfie video of the same woman ranting about people wearing masks.

"On my way out of the IGA, I purchased my stuff and I started walking and there were people like wearing masks," she said.

"And I had a little rant at them, I couldn't help myself. I'm like what are youse (sic) doing.

"I'm like you're all a bunch of f - king idiots.

"So yeah, none of them said anything back to me."

The Instagram account also shared posts from anti vaccination group Reignitedemocrazyaustralia which posted "you can say no" post in response to Queensland's masks mandate.

The Daily has contacted the account for comment via social media but is yet to receive a response.