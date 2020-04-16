School work at the drive-through

BUNDABERG Christian College is gearing up for their students to learn from home by creating a drive-through system to pick up resources.

While a lot of their students were going online principal Paul Thompson explained that the primary school students used a lot of hard copy materials.

“It is for the junior school students mainly because they need physical copies of a lot of their resources,” Mr Thompson said.

“They are not old enough to be independent and safe online and even typing in passwords is difficult for prep kids on a computer.”

Mr Thomson said handing over the resources would take a weight off parents and remind the community that the teachers are still teaching.

“It acknowledges that during learning at home the teachers are still the teachers and parents are just facilitating the learning,” he said. “It is also to help parents out so they aren’t printing everything off themselves.”

Mr Thompson said the drive-through also increased community engagement.

“It helps with social distancing so people aren’t getting in and out of the car but we can also still see the students in the back of the car and can have some form of community engagement and connection,” he said.

Mr Thompson said the switch to predominantly online had been a big process.

“We are being proactive with social media and making sure it has lots of content we have chappy TV where the chaplain is doing some things, staff members are making online content, we have a temporary BCC learning at home website and are looking at the wellbeing or parents and students.

The drive-through service is open on Monday from 9am to 1pm for BCC students from Prep to Grade 6 except for Grade 5 students as they already have their resources.