School with no peers to close permanently

CLOSURE IMMINENT: With no students enrolled, Winfield State School has been gazetted for closure. Contributed

THE Department of Education has confirmed the Winfield State School site and assets will continue to be maintained while the future of the school is determined.

Now temporarily closed for the remainder of the year, a Department of Education spokesman said a process to propose permanently closing the school was under way.

Last week the NewsMail revealed there had been no students enrolled in the tiny school, 60km north of Bundaberg, since the end of the second semester last year and a community consultation was held last week to discuss what will happen next.

"As Winfield State School currently has no enrolments and sustainable enrolments are not likely in the foreseeable future, a decision was made to temporarily close the school for the remainder of the school year while a consultation process is undertaken for the proposed permanent closure of the school,” the spokesman said.

"On the evening Wednesday, February 28, a number of members of the public attended a community consultation session chaired by the school principal and assistant regional director at Winfield State School regarding the school's gazetted closure.

"The meeting covered off aspects of the school's operation and function during the closure process and the role of the principal during this period, including that the principal will remain on-site for a period of time to complete various duties related to the closure procedure.”

The announcement that the school will almost certainly close for good was met with sadness on social media.

"Was a great little school. When I used to attend there was only 14 children back then and there was a great community,” Josh Buchbach wrote.

"It will be sad to see it closed.”