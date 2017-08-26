School trespassing turns into drug find

Man admits to being on school grounds without permission but denies taking part in the graffiti.

WHEN Dylan Roy Squires was caught by police trespassing on school grounds he had no idea his day was about to get a lot worse.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaasen said Squires was among a group of people found trespassing at Isis District State High School grounds about 12.30am on May 24.

A security officer sighted the group graffitiing the school and reported it to police.

Police arrived at the school and spoke with the 20-year-old potato peeler who was intoxicated at the time and taken home.

When police entered the accused's home later that morning he was caught holding a plastic pipe, which he said he made himself to smoke marijuana with.

A small quantity of marijuana was found at the home.

Squires failed to attend Childers Police Station within seven days and did not go to a drug aversion program.

Squires pleaded guilty at Childers Magistrates Court to six charges including possessing marijuana, possessing a pipe used for smoking the drug and a pair of scissors for chopping it up.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening police directions and one count of trespass.

When Magistrate John Smith asked Squires why he didn't attend the drug program, Squires said he forgot.

It turned out to be an expensive mistake for Squires who was fined a total of $2600.