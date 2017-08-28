School taking donations to help family that lost everything

TOTAL LOSS: This house at King St, Howard came crushing to the ground after a fire started from its garage. Everything inside was destroyed.

COMMUNITY members have sent messages of condolence and offers of help to the Howard family who lost everything in a house fire.

A two-storey home in King St that belonged to a family of eight burnt to the ground on Friday.

After dropping their children off to school, a couple returned home to find their beloved property burnt to the ground.

A firefighter described the damage to the Howard home at King St as a "total loss" after a wild blaze ripped through the two storey building.

Torbanlea State School, which is attended by the family's children, took to social media to advise the public that donations can be made through the school.

"As you may have heard, one of our families lost their house in a fire," a post said on the school's Facebook page.

"Many people have been making very generous offers, which we thank you for.

"At this stage, the family are not sure what they will need but we will keep the community informed."

Anyone with clothing, furniture or goods that they would wish to donate is encouraged to contact the school office.

Crystal Lyness, a neighbour to the destroyed home, said how beautiful the house looked before the flames engulfed it.

"We live around the corner from this family and are so devastated for their loss," she wrote on the Fraser Coast Chronicle Facebook page.

"They worked so hard to make that house a home, we loved seeing all the improvements as we drove or walked past."

Kate Bath also commented on how well renovated the home had been.

"I don't know the homeowners but they had done such an amazing job renovating the house, it was beautiful," she said.

Kman KC saw the incident unfold on Friday morning, and said it was heartbreaking.

"I feel for these people," she said.

"I do many walks with my kids and they always say hi.

"I have even talked about what a beautiful house it is.

"I know they've worked so hard on getting it to how gorgeous it was."