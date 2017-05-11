School takes out business challenge

WELL DONE: CQUni Associate Lecturer Tim Whan with winning students from St Luke's Anglican School, from left Elizabeth Newell, Shanae Spry, Rhys Scott, Cameron Darcy, and school rep Mrs Carolyn Weston.

ST LUKE'S Anglican School has earned a place in the national final of the CQUniversity Schools' Business Challenge, scheduled for 18 July, after winning its local round one event in Bundaberg this week.

The winning St Luke's team, comprising Elizabeth Newell, Shanae Spry, Rhys Scott and Cameron Darcy, prevailed over teams from five other local region schools.

Winning competitor Shanae Spry says "we had a great time at CQUniversity for the Schools' Business Challenge on Tuesday night and we were overwhelmed with excitement when we won”.

"The Challenge provided a great insight into CQUniversity and it was a great learning experience. Thanks to Mrs Weston from St Luke's Anglican School for her guidance and inspiration.”

CQUniversity Associate Lecturer Tim Whan says the competition was hotly contest with many teams all locked up in the third round.

"A tie-breaker between Bundaberg North State High School and Gin Gin State High School was required to decide the runner up, with Gin Gin State High School the ultimate to slide onto the podium as runner-up.”

From the dozens of competing schools at locations throughout Queensland, the round one winners were Holy Spirit College (Mackay); Tannum Sands State High School (Gladstone); Peace Lutheran College (Cairns); North Rockhampton High School (Rockhampton); Gilroy Santa Maria College Ingham (Townsville); and St Luke's. A Victorian school, Sunshine College, will also progress to the national final.

Runners-up were Gin Gin State High School (Bundaberg); St Patrick's College (Mackay), Pimlico State High School (Townsville); Heights College and Rockhampton State High School (Rockhampton); Toolooa State High School (Gladstone); and Redlynch State College (Cairns).

Participating secondary schools enter a team of four Year 12 students and teams are challenged to answer a number of multiple-choice questions on diverse business-related subjects.

Dean of business and law, Professor Lee Di Milia says the round one winners will compete in the national final via videoconference links.

"The Schools' Business Challenge is helping us to smooth the transition for students between high school and university,” Professor Di Milia says.

"The challenge is now in its third year and we have had the biggest number of schools enter the competition, including one in Victoria.

"The School of Business and Law is looking forward to welcoming high school students into its courses.”

Each member of the winning teams from round one receives a $1500 CQUniversity Scholarship upon their enrolment in an undergraduate degree course in business, commerce, economics, law or management at CQUniversity. In addition, each of the round one winning schools receive a perpetual trophy and $500.

Each member of the winning team at the national final will receive an additional $2500 CQUniversity Scholarship upon their enrolment at CQUni.

In addition, the winning School will receive a perpetual trophy and $3000 cash prize and the runner-up School will receive a $1500 cash prize.