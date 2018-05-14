School tackles violence by joining White Ribbon movement

MOORE Park State School is looking to do its bit to raise awareness of domestic violence by enrolling as a White Ribbon School.

School principal Craig Martin said through the enrolment the school was hoping to provide support to anyone who may need it with regards to domestic violence issues.

This proactive approach comes in the wake of statistics published in yesterday's NewsMail by newly-appointed officer-in-charge of Bundaberg Police, Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry.

Snr Sgt McGarry said Bundaberg officers undertook 500 domestic violence applications a year, not including those done by Bargara, South Kolan Gin Gin or Childers.

He said on top of the applications, police then followed through with about 700 prosecutions for breaches of domestic violence.

Moore Park's principal Mr Martin said his school wasn't the only one with this type of program, but believed it was an issue that effected much of the region.

"It's an issue in the whole community,” he said.

"It exists in all elements of society and does not discriminate.

"We need to make sure that we respect each other and look after one another.”

On the White Ribbon Australia website, one of the programs for schools is Breaking the Silence.

This program is described as an "award-winning professional learning initiative for principals and teachers that provides foundational knowledge, tools and strategies to implement respectful relationships and domestic violence education programs in schools”.

Snr Sgt McGarry said the police would be working with facilities like Edon Place and other services in the Bundaberg community to risk manage couples, to case manage couples and use community resources to educate the public.

For more on White Ribbon visit www.whiteribbon.org.au.