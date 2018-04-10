School students get ready for this year's Career Expo

CAREER OPTIONS: Bundaberg State High School pupils Lachlan Keena and Brodie Sutton at the Careers Expo held at the Civic Centre. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

CAREER OPTIONS: Bundaberg State High School pupils Lachlan Keena and Brodie Sutton at the Careers Expo held at the Civic Centre. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN260515CAREERS4

SCHOOL students across the region are invited to attend the 2018 Bundaberg Careers Expo.

Last year more than 1600 students attended the school sessions and 600 people attended the public session.

The Bundaberg Regional Youth Hub in partnership with community representatives has organising the expo, which will be held on May 22 at the Bundaberg Multiplex from 9.30am.

The school session is from 9.30am-2.45pm and the public session is from 3.30-5.30pm.

Organisers say the world of work is rapidly changing due to the impact of technology and the changing demands of our society.

This change is resulting in an ever increasing demand for a new set of knowledge and skills required by current and future workplaces.

To find out more information, go to https://bit.ly/2EwaNtW.