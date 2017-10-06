29°
School student hoon fires up magistrate

HOONING: Police followed Otto and saw his vehicle hit a gutter and jump the kerb, causing sparks. Jay Fielding
Ross Irby
JUST two days after getting booked for doing a "smoking” burnout, Thomas Otto was trying it again at a Bundaberg roundabout - except this time it was in front of some very unimpressed police.

Otto, 18, a school student, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Belinda Merrin to making unnecessary noise or smoke on Monday, September 4.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that police on patrol in Toonburra St at 9.30pm heard an approaching motor vehicle, its engine revving loudly.

They then observed the car's tyres spin as Otto accelerated past the police car.

The officers followed Otto and saw his vehicle hit a gutter and jump the kerb, causing sparks.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Otto parked in Woondooma St, telling officers he had tried to get away from the police as he needed the vehicle for work.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said Otto's behaviour was not impressive, and that he'd done the same thing two days before.

Mr Messenger explained Otto had personal issues and that he had found work tree lopping while still at school.

"You did the same offence two days before,” Ms Merrin said.

"One would have thought that it would curb your reckless behaviour but two days later, in front of a police car you tried to do a burn-out on a roundabout, and you drove off from police in an erratic manner.”

Ms Merrin accepted reports before her that to lose his licence would have an adverse impact.

Otto was fined $600 but not disqualified from driver. A conviction was not recorded.

