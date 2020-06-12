Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A school has been quickly shut down after a
A school has been quickly shut down after a "probable" coronavirus case was found.
Health

Another school closes down after 'probable' virus case found

12th Jun 2020 8:14 AM

Rose Bay Public School, in Sydney's harbourside east, has closed after a "probable" case of coronavirus was found.

The NSW Department of Education said students would immediately return to learning from home as investigations continued.

"We wish to advise you that Rose Bay Public School will be non-operational for on-site learning tomorrow, Friday June 12, 2020," the department said in a statement.

"All students will undertake at-home learning tomorrow.

"The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students is of paramount importance, as a precaution the school will be non-operational while we await confirmation from NSW Health."

The Rose Bay case is the third time a school community in Sydney's east has been hit with coronavirus in a month.

Globally, there have been more than 7.2 million known coronavirus infections, with a global death toll of 409,617.

In Australia there have been 7285 cases, with 3117 in NSW, 1063 in Queensland, 1699 in Victoria, 440 in South Australia, 601 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT and 29 in the NT.

Follow our live coverage below.

 

Originally published as School shut after 'probable' case found

More Stories

coronavirus rose bay public school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

        premium_icon Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

        News Investigations continue after two people died in a truck smash

        The sky isn’t the limit for aviation students

        premium_icon The sky isn’t the limit for aviation students

        News St Luke’s Anglican School students take on aviation studies

        Parole board responds to bid to stop keep Long behind bars

        premium_icon Parole board responds to bid to stop keep Long behind bars

        News Childers monster could be released on parole in a matter of weeks

        Man given parole after headbutting partner

        premium_icon Man given parole after headbutting partner

        News He appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.