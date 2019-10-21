Footage shows football coach disarming and hugging student

Footage of the emotional moment a school football coach disarmed a disturbed student - and then hugged him - has been released to the public for the very first time.

The disturbing incident occurred in Portland in the US on May 17 this year when 18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz brought a loaded gun into Parkrose High School.

Football coach Keanon Lowe - who also worked as a security guard at the school - intervened, and managed to potentially save lives after removing the weapon from the teen's hands.

Now, surveillance footage of the incredible event has finally been aired after KOIN 6 News obtained the clip from the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office through a public records request.

The moving image instantly made headlines across the globe.

In the clip, the student walks alone down a school corridor clad in a long, black coat - and is clearly carrying a large weapon.

He turns a corner and disappears from view, and terrified people - presumably, school staff members - run down the hall.

Moments later, Mr Lowe emerges on film, now holding the weapon in his right hand as he holds back the teen with his left.

He begins to embrace the student, and another individual appears, safely taking the gun from Mr Lowe's hands as he comforts the boy.

The coach then wraps his arms around the teenager in a bear hug, while the boy hugs him back, and they are later seen sitting together on the floor.

According to a statement released by Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill last week, Granados-Diaz's firearm only contained one round in it.

He never fired the shot and only ever intentionally pointed the firearm at anyone but himself during his "mental health crisis".

"Through the course of the investigation it became clear to law enforcement and our office that Granados-Diaz did not have the intent to hurt anyone other than himself while at Parkrose High School," Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Parakram Singh said.

However, Mr Lowe has been praised for his bravery, with many agreeing his actions could have saved lives that day.

"Thank you for what you did. You are amazing and a true hero," one Twitter user posted, while another said: "Keanon Lowe deserves the greatest award a civilian can receive."

"So many teachers are heroes, in it for love of their students, as Keanon Lowe just showed us," another wrote.

Shortly after the incident, Mr Lowe spoke about the harrowing ordeal in a moving press conference.

"In a fraction of a second, I analysed everything really fast," he said at the time, according to KOIN 6 News.

"I saw the look in his face, look in his eyes, looked at the gun, realised it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over.

"I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun. He had his two hands on the gun and obviously the kids are running out of the classroom and screaming."

Mr Lowe said he felt for the troubled youth.

"I felt compassion for him; a lot of times, especially when you're young, you don't realise what you're doing until it's over," he said.

Granados-Diaz has pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building and one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.

He was sentenced to 36 months of formal probation in a pre-trial resolution and will receive immediate mental health and substance abuse treatment.