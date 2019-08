HIGH READING: A Bundaberg dad returned a breath test reading of 0.15 after being intercepted by Police on Wednesday.

A BUNDABERG dad has landed himself in trouble after being intercepted by police on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old was intercepted by police at 3.30pm doing the school run, to pick his daughter up from school.

Police conducted a roadside breath test, where the man returned a reading of 0.15 - three times the limit.

As a result of the reading the man's licence was suspended.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 15.