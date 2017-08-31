School-run dad shouldn't have been on the road

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

BUNDY dad Jacob Doherty was apparently taking his child to school in the family Holden Commodore - except he should not have been behind the wheel.

Doherty was already disqualified from driving by a court order and the grey Commodore was unregistered and uninsured.

And because of his record of driving offences he now has an anxious wait until Friday to learn if he will land a jail cell.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt told a Bundaberg court that when police stopped Doherty's car it had different registration plates on the front and rear.

"He says he knew he was unlicensed and was driving his child to school," Snr Cnst Blunt said.

"Both plates were cancelled and neither belonged to his vehicle but (says) he got off a friend who he declined to name."

Police checks revealed a magistrate in December disqualified Doherty from driving for two years for an unlicensed driving offence.

Doherty pleaded guilty to driving when court disqualified on Monday, June 12; driving car that was unregistered and uninsured; and having number plates attached from another vehicle.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she had dealt with Doherty's prior offences and now he was again driving.

"I wasn't actually dropping my daughter off at school. The reason I was behind the wheel I had to take my paperwork up to the school," Doherty said.

However, Ms Merrin said he understood he was not to drive at all, yet been found driving an unregistered and uninsured car with false plates.

"You are going to lose your licence for another two years (on top of his remaining disqualification). You can't keep on driving," Ms Merrin said.

Noting his prior driving offences for driving unlicensed and disqualified, Ms Merrin queried Doherty if she needed to impose a jail term, saying options were running out.

Telling him she needed to think the matter over, Ms Merrin adjourned her decision to Friday.