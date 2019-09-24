School project earns $1000 for art student

Young emerging artist Angelina Pears with her entry in the 2019 Bundaberg Art Prize.

A MANDATORY school assignment earned $1000 in prize money for a Kepnock State High School student.

Year 9 student Angelina Pears was dubious when her art teacher submitted her work into the Bundaberg Art Prize.

She thought it would be a waste of time.

But when she won the Bundaberg Art Prize’s young emerging artist award on Saturday night, she trembled.

She won the prize for her exhibit Bontanica, which was a nature themed drawing stuck onto styrofoam which was part of her art portfolio project in the last school term.

Angelina intends on thanking her art teacher Hayley Davis when she begins the new school term.

Ms Davis chose the standout work from 13 students and submitted their work into the competition.

She contributed the $15 fee for each entry, although parents paid her back.

Ms Davis said she doubted the students would have submitted their work by themselves, but they were at a high standard.

She hoped that Angelina’s result would encourage students to submit more of their work in future.

“I wasn’t surprised I got the call that she won the prize for it,” Ms Davis said.

“She has quite an eye for choosing the right colours, with a combination of luck and getting into that moment.”

Angelina said she did not believe she would win any prize at the event.

“I was shaking because there was so many artists with better work than me.

“I was a bit wary, I didn’t think it would win anything, or be recognised, so now I’m really happy and grateful she (Ms Davis) did think of putting it in,” she said.

Her prize was sponsored by the local Burnett and Bundaberg State MPs.

The art prize submissions are displayed in four vacant shops in Bourbong St, and will be displayed until Sunday.

The art prize’s president Phil Oakley said that many of the awards were won by locals.

Bargara resident Gabrielle McDonald won the first prize of $10,000 with her piece Outback Avatar.