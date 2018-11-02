School principal explains why she hit a year 3 child

CHALLENGES: Parents, teachers, students and schools are all facing many challenges.

CHALLENGES: Parents, teachers, students and schools are all facing many challenges. slobo

BILOELA'S Redeemer Lutheran Collage principal, Jenni Krenske, has spoken for the first time to defend her response to the challenging behaviour of a year three student reported in The Morning Bulletin two weeks ago.

Mrs Krenske had admitted hitting the child as a reflex reaction to being hit by the student, but was cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent investigation.

Now she has spoken publicly about the incident and the increasing challenges schools face with student discipline.

"I wasn't in a position to put my side of the story across while there was an investigation under way," she said.

Mrs Krenske has been teaching for more than 30 years, 26 of those at the same school. For the past 13 years she has been principal.

She said teachers were aware that bad behaviour comes with a reason; possibly sensory overload, life trauma or anxiety.

"We have things in place for those students to be included, but sometimes it gets beyond those strategies and the teacher will call for support.

"On this occasion I was called by the classroom teacher because the student's behaviour had escalated and wasn't able to be managed.

"He was already in a very heightened state. What I did, and what I had to do, kept the other children, staff and this little boy safe.

"It was a reactive thing to being hit and very different to deliberately striking a child."

She said afterwards, the teacher involved, who submitted the official complaint, "had no worries about how I had handled it".

As a result Mrs Krenske was "grilled by a lawyer" for an hour and the investigation concluded there could have been significant damage to the student, the other students and staff if she had not taken action.

It was a traumatic situation for a highly experienced principal and now Mrs Krenske says it's part of a bigger problem where schools are dealing with an ever-increasing number of students with behavioural problems.

"What I've seen over the years is there's a real change in parenting. There are less boundaries and more parents are trying to protect their children from risk and failure," she said.

"Parents don't have the same sort of practices as days gone by.

"I'm not talking about smacking. We don't use punitive process in behaviour management, we use restorative processes.

"But there's a real lack of social capacity in students and I don't think many principals would disagree with that."

Teaching children about social interactions and how to deal with conflict was once the domain of families, but now more and more teachers are finding that responsibility falling onto them.

Mrs Krenske says the rise in diagnoses is also changing in line with different parenting strategies.

"Increasingly we're seeing Asperger's and anxiety even at Year One and Two level and with that comes inappropriate behaviours," she said.

"We're dealing with that daily. We take that as our job, just as we take teaching social and emotional capacity."

Student behaviour, parenting styles and how to deal with the issues as a school have become a common topic of conversation among teachers and principals.

Many are finding the formal curriculum in the early years is being reduced in order to focus on developing social and emotional capacity.

Although the solutions are complex and without easy answers, Mrs Krenske says parent education is an important part of changing the situation.

"I just hope it doesn't come to putting it back on schools with yet another program to address it," she said.

"I'd like to see something directed to parents to teach children social and emotional capacity, even before they start school."

The repercussions are being felt across the school system, with fears of a future teacher shortage due to difficulties in managing student behaviour.

Next year, Redeemer Lutheran College is employing a full-time teacher just to mentor graduate and new teachers and develop their ability to manage the classroom.

"The impact on graduate teachers is huge," Mrs Krenske said.

"Having teachers available to mentor, almost like an internship, to get quality teachers back into Australia and particularly into regional areas, is important.

"Or we won't have enough teachers in Australia. We're starting to see that now.

"Just as we're encouraged to be supportive of paramedics and police, teachers and principals have a tough job too."