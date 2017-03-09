School may block access after hoons rip up oval

RIPPED UP: Patrick Gardner and Bundaberg East State School principal Doug Ambrose are disappointed the school oval has been damaged by hoons.

AS THE clock struck midnight, hoons hit the Bundaberg East State School oval.

A nearby resident said she couldn't believe it was almost midnight this morning and all she could hear were people doing burnouts.

Bundaberg East State School principal Doug Ambrose said while this time there was not much damage, in the past it's been "a hell of a lot worse”.

"If they tear up the running track, what you've got to do is go and fill them all in because it's dangerous for the kids and that's where the real problem is,” Mr Ambrose said.

"We've got an 800m track and a sprint track which run across the oval .... you can't have big gouge marks in the track on athletics day - a kid could break a leg.”

Mr Ambrose said the school would like to leave the oval open so the community can access it.

"We have a lot of community groups that come and use it for a good purpose, like the backpackers up the road,” he said.

"They come in here and use the grounds for soccer and a few games and we asked them to leave the grounds clean and tidy and you can see they don't leave and rubbish lying around anywhere.

Mr Ambrose said when the ground was wet is when hoons really did some damage and made a terrible mess, however, the current drought didn't stop chunks of turf from getting ripped up.

"I filled these in this morning,” he said.

"We've been very, very lucky in we haven't had any problems for the past 18 months - before that we were copping it every three or four months.

"At that time the school didn't own the ground, it was actually owned by the council. It was still a nuisance, but now that we own it, it makes it difficult to maintain and allow the public continued access if this is going to happen.

In light today's incident the school is considering building a fence to prevent hoons ripping up the oval in the future.

Mr Ambrose said the school was thankful for the neighbours and school watch system, because report such incidents before much damaged was caused.

You can report hooning to Policelink on 13 14 44 or by calling the Hoon Hotline on 13HOON (13 4666).