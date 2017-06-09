School lock-down over reports of gun shots

A BUNDABERG school was on stand-by to go into lock-down after reports of gun shots.

Parents of children at Moore Park State School took to social media on Wednesday after pupils said they were locked in classrooms.

The Department of Education and Training said the safety of students and staff was the highest priorityand Moore Park State School acted on the advice of the Queensland Police Service in relation to an incident outside of school grounds.

"The school was on standby to go into lock-down, but it was not required," they said.

The NewsMail believes a man threatening people with a gun was reported to police on Wednesday morning.

One concerned resident said police advised her the school was in "lock-down" as a precaution.

"School was in lock down because it was during school hours, police advise people to just keep doors and windows locked just in case it happens again." she wrote on social media.

Bundaberg police have not returned calls from the NewsMail.