School leavers with disability score a boost

MORE SUPPORT: Disabilities Minister Coralee O'Rourke today announced more than $10 million funding to help school leavers with a disability develop life skills and education pathways.

BUNDABERG school leavers with a disability will be provided with extra funding to give them a boost as they step into life after school.

The State Government announced more than $10 million in funding today to help students develop living skills such as catching public transport, learning to use computers and helping them to make connections with community groups.

It comes as as the NDIS is rolled out throughout Queensland and Bundaberg, where it officially launched last Friday.

Minister for Disability Services Coralee O'Rourke said the more than $10 million in funding would be provided to all 558 school leavers with a disability that the state knows are leaving school this year.

"The funding will give these young school leavers the help to strengthen their informal and community networks and assistance to develop a range of skills enabling them to make meaningful choices about their futures,” Mrs O'Rourke said.

"Leaving school can often be an uncertain time for many young people as they transition into adulthood and often there are additional challenges for a young person with disability.

"This funding seeks to mitigate some of these additional challenges and to provide them with support as they make their journey into adult life.”

Mrs O'Rourke said the support could be as simple as helping them to develop living skills such as catching public transport and learning to use computers through to helping them to make connections with local community groups.

"The shift from school to adulthood should be an exciting time for school leavers and anything that can be done to help young people with disability to avoid unnecessary stress with the transition can have a major impact on their quality of life,” she said.

"It is an exciting time for people with disability as the National Disability Insurance Scheme is rolled out throughout Queensland.

"But as a government we want to ensure that for those who have not yet moved to NDIS, funding supports remain in place.

"Our ongoing commitment to support Queenslanders with disability can be seen through our record $1.887 billion in this year's State Budget for disability services and the NDIS rollout.”