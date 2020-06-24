Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Formals are back! Queensland students have been given the green light to kick up their heels to celebrate their final year of secondary education.
Formals are back! Queensland students have been given the green light to kick up their heels to celebrate their final year of secondary education.
Education

School leavers’ rite of passage restored

by Antonia O’Flaherty
24th Jun 2020 7:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND senior students will still be able to celebrate the tradition of the Year 12 formal, after coronavirus threatened to cancel the rite of passage.

Education Minister Grace Grace today said it had been a tough few months for students - particularly for our year 12s.

"They've done a terrific job adapting to changes and playing their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19," she said on social media.

"Because of their great work, and the great work of all Queenslanders, they will be able to celebrate at the end of the year with their friends and families.

"Principals will work with their school communities to make sure events and venues meet COVID Safe Industry requirements.

"So pick out those corsages, book those limousines and get on your dancing shoes!"

Originally published as School leavers' rite of passage restored

coronavirus school formals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman’s taxi ride becomes costly after evading fare

        premium_icon Woman’s taxi ride becomes costly after evading fare

        News A WOMAN has been ordered to 12 months probation after what became a costly cab ride home. .

        Bundy Rum serving up $11.5m initiative to get pubs pumping

        premium_icon Bundy Rum serving up $11.5m initiative to get pubs pumping

        News The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

        IN PICTURES: Royal visits to Bundaberg through the years

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Royal visits to Bundaberg through the years

        News Send your royal memories to editorial@news-mail.com.au

        How your grandparents posted on 'social media' in the '30s

        premium_icon How your grandparents posted on 'social media' in the '30s

        News What do you do when you lose a horse, or a glove?