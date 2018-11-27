School leads community effort to sustain fireys

FOOD IS FUEL: Discovery Christian College students got busy yesterday preparing food for fire fighters and volunteers.

AGNES Water schools are going beyond the call of duty to replenish a growing number of emergency service personnel working on the Deepwater and Baffle Creek inferno.

Discovery Christian College staff and students have been hard at work since Sunday, with the school functioning as a drop-off point for donations.

Principal Sean Greenacre said three deliveries were sent to firefighters and volunteers on Sunday, including water, drinks, ice, home-baked goods, container meals, fruit, muesli bars and local business contributions.

"We did a call-out on our college Facebook site and the Agnes Water 1770 community Facebook page ... that we're collecting food and drink for emergency services and our incredible volunteers that protect us," Mr Greenacre said.

He said donations were collected by a contact at the fire control point.

"We've been co-ordinating ... (to see) when they can make it, because it's a busy line," he said.

He said the community's response to the effort was "incredible".

"Everyone's chipping in saying 'how can we help?' and people are offering their utes and cars and doing anything they need to do ... we've got students involved as well," Mr Greenacre said.

The college has also offered to take in evacuee livestock and animals for people fleeing their properties.

Agnes Water's Goora Gan Steiner School was also busy with donation efforts yesterday, putting together 100 sandwiches to be donated, along with fruit and muffins.

School facilitator Melissa Thomson said the property remained far from harm but the presence of the fire was clearly felt.

"There was actually a little bit of ash fallen on my car this morning," Ms Thomson said.

"Some of the little ones are feeling overwhelmed and nervous. We've heard different things around town and they all live in different areas.

"They've seen the flames and helicopters going up ahead, which is unusual and a bit frightening, so we're just keeping them calm and they're going about their school day.

"Spirit is very strong, you can see it and feel it wherever you go ... it's just what you do for others and hope that it would be returned to you."

Police advised Baffle Creek's Wartburg State School was closed due to the blaze.