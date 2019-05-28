Menu
15 stabbed in Kawasaki City Image: NHK World
Crime

School kids stabbed, 19 injured, in park attack

28th May 2019 10:14 AM | Updated: 11:18 AM

At least 19 people have been stabbed in an attack near Tokyo with at least three people feared dead.

Emergency services were called to the horrific scene just before 8am today to reports multiple people, waiting at a busy bus stop in Kawasaki City in the south of Tokyo, had been stabbed.

Paramedics are treating at least 13 wounded primary school children with adults making up the rest of the wounded.

Authorities say the knife-wielding man started attacking people at random as commuters lined up for a bus.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene.

He is also being treated on the road after stabbing himself in the shoulder and badly injuring himself.

Authorities have seized two knives.

National broadcaster NHK is reporting two children and an adult are unconscious after the suspected stabbing at Noborito First Park, near Noborito Station.

Emergency services said the three people are in cardiac arrest and a fourth person is in a serious condition.

"It seems a lot of the injured are elementary school children," an emergency staff member told the broadcaster.

Kawasaki Tama Hospital is less than a kilomtre down the road.

Emergency services were first called to the scene just before 8am local time to reports a number of children had been stabbed.

