School in Bundaberg region has biggest slip in test results

A SCHOOL in the Bundaberg region has had the biggest slip in results out of the whole state when comparing 2009 OP results to 2019 results.

Gin Gin State High School had the biggest drop in Queensland with a 21 per cent decrease in performance.

In 2009, Gin Gin State High School had 30 OP eligible students and eight students received an OP one to five, whereas in 2019 18 students were eligible for an OP and only one student achieved an OP one to five.

Bundaberg Christian College followed Gin Gin High for the worst improvement in the region with – 10 per cent followed by Shalom College with – 6.87 per cent.

Queensland OP results have slipped in nearly 40 per cent of schools around the state, with fewer students achieving top scores in the past decade.

However, the average size of OP eligible cohorts has dropped from 74 to 49 students per school with a shift towards alternative pathways including VET, IB and school-based apprenticeships in the same period.

While 38.65 per cent or 126 schools’ results declined when comparing the percentage of students with an OP 1 to 5 in 2009 and 2019, nearly 60 per cent of schools increased the number of students achieving in the top five bandwidths.

While the Bundaberg region has the worst result, one of the most improved schools also lies in the locality.

St Luke’s Anglican College came in fourth for the most improved school in the state improving from 7.69 per cent in 2009 to 35.71 in 2019 leading to a 28.02 per cent increase in performance.

The Queensland Education Department was unable to provide a response by deadline.

Bundaberg schools’ percentage point change from 2009 to 2019:

St Luke’s: 28.02 per cent

North High: 14.51 per cent

Isis District State High School: 4.21 per cent

Kepnock High: 2.52 per cent

Bundaberg High: -5.21 per cent

Shalom College: -6.87 per cent

Bundaberg Christian College: -10 per cent

Gin Gin High: -21.11 per cent