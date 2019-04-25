School honours Anzacs with service for our heroes

THE memory of the Anzacs is far from lost on today's youth.

Like many schools in the region, the Bundaberg East State School has taken the time to put on an Anzac Day service of their own, in the lead-up to today's commemorations.

Students, teachers, parents and community members alike gathered at the school yesterday for a special remembrance of the men and women who have served this country.

Amid the bagpiper, national anthem of both Australia and New Zealand, a minute of silence and wreath laying by representatives of each year level, the school has added a tradition with a personal touch to their service.

There was a presentation of RSL Community Link badges to students who have ancestors who have served in war or conflict.

Bundaberg East State School's Tracey Rose said in yesterday's ceremony, they handed out 22 badges, representing 12 veterans.

She said over the years the school had given out more than 600 since the Community Link badges, which were created by the Bribie Island RSL, started.

The school's Elliot Pratt is one such recipient and proud to be.

Wearing one of many badges for his relatives, Elliot said it was important that Anzac Day was held to recognise the efforts of the servicemen and women in a time of war.

While this part of the ceremony was laced with local family history, the school itself isn't without its own Anzac story.

At this year's service they had memorabilia from the Gahan family which commemorated the life of World War I soldier and Bundaberg boy Lawrence Gahan.

Born in 1896, Lawrence attended the old East school and today his name is inscribed on the World War I Honour Board in the library.

Enlisting in Bundaberg, in 1915, Gahan served as a light horseman and in the family album are emu plumes from his hat, maps, medals, his dog tags, diary entries and photographs.

There will be numerous Anzac Day dawn and civic services held throughout the Bundaberg and North Burnett region today.

For a list of some of the civic and memorial services on today, along with store trading hours turn, to Page 18.