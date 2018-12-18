School holidays to heat up after cool start

BEACH FUN: Riley Howard and Jackson Howard enjoy some Frisbee-throwing fun at the beach yesterday.

BEACH FUN: Riley Howard and Jackson Howard enjoy some Frisbee-throwing fun at the beach yesterday. Mikayla Haupt

WHAT started out looking like a gloomy start to the school holidays, didn't stop Riley and Jackson Howard from enjoying a day at the beach yesterday.

And for those looking to head to the beach this week, the mercury is set to rise.

While the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast is for a top of 30 degrees today, it's going to feel a lot more like summer by the end of the week.

With tomorrow set to peak at 31 degrees, Thursday at 32 degrees, Friday at 33 degrees and Saturday 34 degrees.

For those looking for a cooling swim between the flags there are plenty of options throughout the school holidays.

Weekday patrols from surf life savers run from 8am-6pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park and Agnes Water.

At Elliott Heads, Oaks Beach and Moore Park its from 9am-5pm.

According to BoM's Bundaberg Alert weather station the Bundaberg region has seen 49mm of rain this month, while the Bundaberg Aero weather station has recorded 44.2mm.