SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 5 things to do in Bundy today
LOOKING to keep the kids entertained today?
Here is a list of activities on around the Bundaberg region.
MAKE A WREATH
What: Head to Bundaberg Library today to make a paper wreath. The session is suitable for children between the ages of 2 and 12.
When: 10am, today
Where: Bundaberg Library, 49 Woondooma Street, Bundaberg
Contact: Bookings are essential; phone 4130 4140
CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES
What: Learning through play will be at the heart of three free Christmas activity sessions being held in Bundaberg by Aboriginal community-run organisation IWC this festive season, with their two-hour crafts and storytelling activities.
When: 10am-noon today, tomorrow and Thursday
Where: In the large foyer area of the IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre, next to the Guava Cafe. The centre is at 184 Barolin St, Bundaberg
Cost: Free
Contact: For details, go to the IWC Facebook page
GLOWING DANCE PARTY
What: If you need something to keep your kids aged 4-12 entertained today, Aerial Arts Academy is holding their Glow in the Dark Christmas Dance Party today. The day will be filled with activities from face painting, craft, games, dancing and a photo booth.
When: 9am-3pm, today
Where: Aerial Arts Academy, 87 Targo St
Cost: For a limited time only prices are reduced from $55 to $45 a day.
Contact: Click here to register. For more details visit their Facebook page.
BETHLEHEM LIVE
What: Become immersed in the Christmas spirit with Bethlehem Live with a historical walk through the marketplace of Bethlehem as it was 2000 years ago. Hosted by Scripture Union Queensland and the Combined Churches of Bundaberg, this unique event includes live entertainment, re-enactments of the nativity scene, acting stalls, food and drink stalls, children's activities, animals to pat and feed and much more.
When: Today, tomorrow, Thursday and Friday from 6-9pm
Where: Bundaberg Central State School, Barolin and Crofton Sts
T-SHIRT PAINTING
What: Do you have an old t-shirt that needs sprucing up? Or a new one you want to make your own? Bring a shirt and create your own designs or use one of the templates to make your Christmas t-shirt.
When: Today, 11.30am
Where: Ymazing Play Centre and Cafe, 7 Quinn St
Cost: $15
Contact: 0468 855 449