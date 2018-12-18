SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 5 things to do in Bundy today

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Jasmine Hardie and Will Howard as Mary and Joseph at last year's Bethlehem Live festival. This year's event is on today, tomorrow, Thursday and Friday.

LOOKING to keep the kids entertained today?

Here is a list of activities on around the Bundaberg region.

MAKE A WREATH

What: Head to Bundaberg Library today to make a paper wreath. The session is suitable for children between the ages of 2 and 12.

When: 10am, today

Where: Bundaberg Library, 49 Woondooma Street, Bundaberg

Contact: Bookings are essential; phone 4130 4140

PLAYING TO LEARN: IWC Community & Family Services team member Neswaya Little is heading free Christmas activity sessions today, tomorrow and on Thursday. SImon Young

CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES

What: Learning through play will be at the heart of three free Christmas activity sessions being held in Bundaberg by Aboriginal community-run organisation IWC this festive season, with their two-hour crafts and storytelling activities.

When: 10am-noon today, tomorrow and Thursday

Where: In the large foyer area of the IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre, next to the Guava Cafe. The centre is at 184 Barolin St, Bundaberg

Cost: Free

Contact: For details, go to the IWC Facebook page

GLOWING DANCE PARTY

What: If you need something to keep your kids aged 4-12 entertained today, Aerial Arts Academy is holding their Glow in the Dark Christmas Dance Party today. The day will be filled with activities from face painting, craft, games, dancing and a photo booth.

When: 9am-3pm, today

Where: Aerial Arts Academy, 87 Targo St

Cost: For a limited time only prices are reduced from $55 to $45 a day.

Contact: Click here to register. For more details visit their Facebook page.

BETHLEHEM LIVE

What: Become immersed in the Christmas spirit with Bethlehem Live with a historical walk through the marketplace of Bethlehem as it was 2000 years ago. Hosted by Scripture Union Queensland and the Combined Churches of Bundaberg, this unique event includes live entertainment, re-enactments of the nativity scene, acting stalls, food and drink stalls, children's activities, animals to pat and feed and much more.

When: Today, tomorrow, Thursday and Friday from 6-9pm

Where: Bundaberg Central State School, Barolin and Crofton Sts

T-SHIRT PAINTING

What: Do you have an old t-shirt that needs sprucing up? Or a new one you want to make your own? Bring a shirt and create your own designs or use one of the templates to make your Christmas t-shirt.

When: Today, 11.30am

Where: Ymazing Play Centre and Cafe, 7 Quinn St

Cost: $15

Contact: 0468 855 449