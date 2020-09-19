School holiday activities to keep you busy in Bundy

The Hinkler Hall of Aviation in Bundaberg.

The Hinkler Hall of Aviation in Bundaberg.

THE September school holidays are here and there’s no shortage of events and activities to keep the whole family entertained.

The Bundaberg Regional Council is hosting a range of events including a free Disney movie at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, a community skating event, drive-in movies and some exciting new additions at the Botanic Gardens.

PCYC Bundaberg is also hosting multiple activities, from a Cultural Day, parkour, indoor sports and drumming programs, there’s plenty to do throughout the next two weeks.

Here’s a list of some of the events taking place across the region throughout the September School Holidays:

Botanic Gardens

Bundaberg Regional Council Parks and Gardens portfolio spokesperson Cr Wayne Honor said there were a range of new activities for kids these holidays.

“The Botanic Gardens is a great day out for families, and we have some great options over the school holidays that are fun and educational,” Cr Honor said.

Those options include a new free kids activity sheet with a mini colour pencil pack for our younger visitors.

“The kids activity sheet at café 1928 feature nine different activities based around what’s flowering in the Gardens this time of year and what animals can be spotted,” Cr Honor said.

“Following on from the success of our first kids’ activity trail launched last school holidays, we have a great new activity booklet and trail aimed at younger children which is full of interesting activities.

“The booklet will be available early in the first week of the school holidays and is a self-guided activity trail featuring 10 stops behind Café 1928 and each stop will be identified with a numbered sign indicating where to complete the activity.”

The Hinkler Hall of Aviation also has a hometown holiday special for locals.

Tickets are priced at $8 for adults, $5 for kids and seniors, and $15 for Family (1 adult and 2 kids).

Though, to get these ticket prices tickets must be bought at the time of entry and proof of address is required.

Skate with a mate

Community Development Officer at Childers Neighbourhood Centre Debra Murphy helped organise the event, which will be held on September 23 at the Childers Skate Park, between 1 and 4pm and then at the Woodgate Skate park the following day (24 September) from 9am-12pm.

“The idea is to provide an activity for the youth of Childers to make connections, so we have red frogs from Brisbane coming up and they’ll be providing music, competitions and little prizes and a barbecue,” Ms Murphy said.

“It gives the kids something to do and interact around their skatepark, doing something that they love in a safe environment.”

Bundaberg Regional Art Galleries

While Bundaberg Regional Galleries won’t be running the usual workshops for school holidays due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there’s still plenty on offer.

The Galleries are offering a take home pack, which compliments the FOUND! Exhibition, as well as a special Gallery Trail that children can complete while they view the exhibition.

“We are encouraging families to visit the gallery during the school holidays and explore the FOUND! Exhibition using the special holiday Gallery Trail, and then enjoy a take home FOUND! Dog Collage pack’, Gallery Director Rebecca McDuff said.

Families can also take time to enjoy walking the FOUND! Art Trail that meanders through the region. Details of the Art Trail can be found at www.foundstudiodogblog.com or jump on to the Galleries Facebook page.

Moncrieff and movies

On October 2 the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre is holding a free family movie, screening the new Aladdin film.

The drive-in movie night will also return for School holidays and family favourite Oddball will screen at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct on September 25.

Bundaberg Regional Libraries

Bundaberg Regional Libraries are running a range of reading activities these school holidays, and even a murder mystery.

Children 6-14 years of age can pick up a reading challenge booklet from one of the library branches from Monday 17 September.

Participants can complete the challenges to earn stickers and then go into the draw to win prizes. Challenges must be completed by 16 October.

These school holiday’s children and adults can also team up to solve the mysterious death of Bundaberg Regional Library puppet, Mr Fluffy.

“The beloved toy rabbit called Mr Fluffy is a rising star in the library ‘cute and fluffy’ mascot world and was tragically found deceased. It’s up to you to figure out who the culprit was,” said Youth Services Librarian Jaala Beauchamp

“They can come in and pick up the case booklet from one our libraries which has all the information about the case or can use our website where you can find videos of the suspects and the case information.”

“We’ll also be hosting one or two zoom sessions where people can discuss the case notes.”

Fun Cultural Day

A day filled with cultural activities from boomerang painting and throwing, yarning circle and TIGS will be held at PCYC Bundaberg, at the Multiplex for people 5+ years.

This free event will be held on Tuesday, September 22 from 10am – 2pm.

Due to COVID-19, booking through the PCYC or Tahlia Brice is essential.

You can contact the PCYC branch on 4154 2813 or Tahlia on 0419497880 for more information.

Multi Sports Day

As part of the PCYC Indigenous Programs Holidays a day full of sports and music will be held at the PCYC Bundaberg, Multiplex on Wednesday.

The first session from 10am to noon is for 5–8 years, while the afternoon session from 1–3pm is for 8–12 years.

This is a free event.

For more information contact the PCYC branch on 4154 2813 or Tahlia Brice on 0419497880.

DRUMBEAT

PCYC Bundaberg is holding the DRUMBEAT program from September 22, which explores teamwork and building co-operation through hand-drumming.

The program is for children between the age of 10 and 17.

Cost is $20 per person per week.

For more information or to book, contact PCYC Bundaberg on (07) 4154 2813.

Parkour

Bundaberg PCYC Gymnastics is holding two parkour sessions, one this Tuesday and another on September 29.

The program, which runs from 2–3pm is for children above the age of five.

The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Cultural Day and hoops after dark

On October 1 PCYC Bundaberg is holding a day of cultural activities followed by a game of basketball and pizza for dinner.

This event is for people over the age of 13 and bookings are required.

The free event will run from 1–7pm at PCYC Bundaberg, Multiplex.

For more information contact the PCYC branch on 4154 2813 or Tahlia Brice on 0419497880.

Murri Kindy Gym

There will be two Murri Kindy Gym sessions held at PCYC Bundaberg, Multiplex on September 29.

This free event is a game based gymnastic program.

The first session for 3–6 year-olds will run from 9–10am, while the second session for 7–9 year-olds will be held from 11am to noon.

For more information contact the PCYC branch on 4154 2813 or Tahlia Brice on 0419497880.

MORE STORIES