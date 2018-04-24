SCHOOL HELP: Organisations partner up to help families

SCHOOL ESSENTIALS: BCON Ministry Centres Petrina Rowland, Bundaberg West State School principal Leanne McNamara and Bundaberg West State School chaplain May Vanstone with a selection of school essentials.

TEXTBOOKS, pencils, glue, calculators - they are an essential part of schooling but can be a costly expenditure for many families.

The need for assistance in the supply of school supplies has been recognised by one local school and, with the help of various organisations, a system has been formed to help out struggling students.

The School Essentials Program is a partnership between Bundaberg West State School, SU Chaplaincy, NAZCARE and BCON Ministry Centre.

"Each of us are working in different ways towards one cause, and that is to provide students the best possible chance to succeed,” BCON Ministry Centre pastor Petrina Rowland said.

Ms Rowland said research showed that a sense of belonging and connectedness at school helped to protect children against mental health and improved learning.

She said part of that sense of belonging was to do with having the right school books.

"Children who feel like they belong at school are happier, more relaxed and have fewer behavioural problems than other students,” Ms Rowland said.

"It is important for a child's mental health and well-being.”

Ms Rowland said School Essentials was all about helping a child fit in with their peers.

"Difficult family financial circumstances or families transitioning through towns that genuinely cannot provide those school essentials for their children means that a child misses out on those learning experiences and opportunities start to fall behind,” she said.

"This is the point where we can effectively work together.”

Ms Rowland said Bundaberg West State School identified the need while the school's chaplain would be the main contact point for families.

She said NAZCARE and BCON Ministry Centre were working together to provide the resources for the School Essentials Program.

Ashley Clark