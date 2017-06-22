School girl airlifted after allergic reaction

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter comes in to land on Lady Elliot Island.

A SCHOOL student was airlifted from Lady Elliot Island this morning after suffering an allergic reaction while on a school excursion.

The 16-year-old Brisbane girl was treated by first aid responders on the island before the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed at the scene with a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic onboard.

The girl was stabilised before being airlifted in a serious but stable condition to the Bundaberg Hospital for further treatment.

It is unknown what caused the allergic reaction.