SCHOOL FUNDING: The Bundy schools that get the most, least

CLASS WAR: We’ve found which schools get the most, and least, funding in the region.

One Bundaberg school received more than $58.3 million in State and Federal Government money in three years - giving it the highest funding in the region.

The massive amount of money some schools have received from governments can be revealed after an independent compilation of figures from the MySchool website.

Bundaberg State High School in Bundaberg South, received more money from government coffers than any other school in the region, receiving $58.3 million over the three most recently available years.

Kepnock State High School, Kepnock, received the second highest amount of state and federal government funding with $55.7 million.

Shalom College in Bundaberg was the third highest in the region receiving $55.7 million.

The figures reveal exactly how much money every school has received from government funding over 2015, 2016 and 2017 calendar years and how much money has been spent on capital projects over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.

Avondale State School in Avondale received the most government funding per student of any school in the Bundaberg region. The school, which had 10 students in 2017, received $39,689 in government funding for each child.

Givelda State School in Givelda received $31,767 for each of its 10 students in 2017, the Bundaberg region’s second highest funding per student.

Over 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years, Shalom College, in Bundaberg, spent $13.3 million on capital expenditure, more than any other school in the region.

Over that same period St Luke’s Anglican School spent $6.6 million on capital expenditure, the region’s second highest.

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School spent $4.8 million on capital expenditure over that period, the third highest in the Bundaberg region.

MOST FUNDS

1. Bundaberg State High School

$58.3 million

2. Kepnock State High School

$55.7 million

3. Shalom College

$53.9 million

4. Bundaberg North State High School

$36.1 million

5. Norville State School

$28.8 million

6. St Luke’s Anglican School

$25 million

7. Bundaberg Christian College

$22.6 million

8. Isis District State High School

$22.3 million

9. Gin Gin State High School

$21.6 million

10. Bundaberg East State School

$20.4 million

LEAST FUNDS

1. Lowmead State School

$1.1 million

2. McIlwraith State School

$1.2 million

3. Givelda State School

$1.2 million

4. Avondale State School

$1.4 million

5. Coral Coast Christian School

$1.4 million

6. Booyal Central State School

$1.5 million

7. Maroondan State School

$1.6 million

8. Dallarnil State School

$1.7 million

9. Wartburg State School

$ 1.9 million

10. Yandaran State School

$1.9 million

HIGHEST CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

1. Shalom College

$13.3 million

2. St Luke’s Anglican School

$6.6 million

3. St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School

$4.8 million

4. Bundaberg State High School

$3.3 million

5. Bundaberg Christian College

$2.5 million

6. Bundaberg East State School

$1.8 million

7. Branyan Road State School

$1.3 million

8. Isis District State High School

$1.1 million

9. Gin Gin State High School

$ 917,870

10. St Joseph’s School

$828,276