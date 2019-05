TIGER: Liam Walsh had a great day of fun.

TIGER: Liam Walsh had a great day of fun. Mike Knott BUN180519BCC22

EVERYONE had plenty of fun at today's Bundaberg Christian College Festival.

Bundaberg Christian College Principal Paul Sterling said the family fun day was about connecting the community with the college and a variety of market stalls and entertainment.

More than 3000 people were expected to attend.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott was there to capture the fun with this great photo gallery.