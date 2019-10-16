Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CANCER FUNDRAISER: Shalom musicians Paul McMahon and Laura Helbig with Molly Dawson (centre). The Shalom College Chamber String Ensemble are having a concert in aid of Molly Dawson this Saturday at the Holy Rosary Church.
CANCER FUNDRAISER: Shalom musicians Paul McMahon and Laura Helbig with Molly Dawson (centre). The Shalom College Chamber String Ensemble are having a concert in aid of Molly Dawson this Saturday at the Holy Rosary Church.
News

School community rallies behind teacher’s aide battling cancer

brittiny edwards
16th Oct 2019 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHALOM College is rallying behind Molly Dawson with a fundraising concert this Saturday night where all proceeds will help cover her final cancer treatment costs.

A former student and now teacher’s assistant at Shalom College, Ms Dawson has been through a whirlwind six months of treatment.

She said she was so appreciative of the support.

“I have done 14 rounds of chemo, I have lost all my hair and am now in remission so even though it is only six months or so it has been a long journey,” Ms Dawson said.

“I feel overwhelmed that Shalom is still continuing to support me, they have been incredible through this entire experience.

“It is easy to stay positive when you have so much support.” An Afternoon of Beautiful Music will be held at the Holy Rosary Church this Saturday at 3pm, entry is by donation.

Former student and now teacher’s assistant at Shalom College, Molly Dawson had been through a whirlwind six months of treatment and she said she was so appreciative of Shalom.

“I have done 14 rounds of chemo, I have lost all my hair and am now in remission so even though it is only six months or so it has been a long journey,” Ms Dawson said.

“I feel overwhelmed that Shalom is still continuing to support me, they have been incredible through this entire experience.

“It is easy to stay positive when you have so much support.”

An Afternoon of Beautiful Music will be held at the Holy Rosary Church this Saturday at 3pm, entry is by donation.

cancer molly dawson shalom college
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy drug couple caught out in undercover cop sting

    premium_icon Bundy drug couple caught out in undercover cop sting

    News A COUPLE have both escaped spending time behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

    60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    premium_icon 60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    News A ‘devastating’ diagnosis shatters Bundaberg couple

    Family reflects on John’s special life

    premium_icon Family reflects on John’s special life

    News JOSEPH ‘John’ Walsh passed away on September 4 and was cremated three days later.

    Can you help police? 5 people Bundy cops want to speak to

    premium_icon Can you help police? 5 people Bundy cops want to speak to

    News Police have released images of people they want to speak with about offences in the...