School community rallies behind teacher’s aide battling cancer

CANCER FUNDRAISER: Shalom musicians Paul McMahon and Laura Helbig with Molly Dawson (centre). The Shalom College Chamber String Ensemble are having a concert in aid of Molly Dawson this Saturday at the Holy Rosary Church.

CANCER FUNDRAISER: Shalom musicians Paul McMahon and Laura Helbig with Molly Dawson (centre). The Shalom College Chamber String Ensemble are having a concert in aid of Molly Dawson this Saturday at the Holy Rosary Church.

SHALOM College is rallying behind Molly Dawson with a fundraising concert this Saturday night where all proceeds will help cover her final cancer treatment costs.

A former student and now teacher’s assistant at Shalom College, Ms Dawson has been through a whirlwind six months of treatment.

She said she was so appreciative of the support.

“I have done 14 rounds of chemo, I have lost all my hair and am now in remission so even though it is only six months or so it has been a long journey,” Ms Dawson said.

“I feel overwhelmed that Shalom is still continuing to support me, they have been incredible through this entire experience.

“It is easy to stay positive when you have so much support.” An Afternoon of Beautiful Music will be held at the Holy Rosary Church this Saturday at 3pm, entry is by donation.

Former student and now teacher’s assistant at Shalom College, Molly Dawson had been through a whirlwind six months of treatment and she said she was so appreciative of Shalom.

“I have done 14 rounds of chemo, I have lost all my hair and am now in remission so even though it is only six months or so it has been a long journey,” Ms Dawson said.

“I feel overwhelmed that Shalom is still continuing to support me, they have been incredible through this entire experience.

“It is easy to stay positive when you have so much support.”

An Afternoon of Beautiful Music will be held at the Holy Rosary Church this Saturday at 3pm, entry is by donation.