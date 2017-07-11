School community rallies around student who had stroke

GETTING BETTER: Avoca State School principal Michael Kiss visited Jade Carney, 11, in hospital after she had stroke at school last month.

THE Avoca State School community was shocked to hear Year 6 student Jade Carney had a stroke.

Avoca principal Michael Kiss said the youngster excelled at sports and had just won the cross-country.

Mr Kiss said Jade was in PE on June 8 when she appeared to slow down during a running activity.

"She stopped close to the finish line, sat down for a while and then gently lay down on the ground,” he said.

"When her friends could not arouse her, the phys ed teacher intervened to find that Jade was conscious, but not responsive or communicative.”

Mr Kiss said the school community had been stunned to learn Jade had had a stroke.

"Jade did not fit any regular profile of an unhealthy child,” he said.

"To the contrary, she presented as very fit and healthy.”

Mr Kiss said she had suffered a stroke to the right frontal lobe in her brain.

This section of the brain controls speech and movement, which is why Jade was unresponsive and unable to communicate.

Mr Kiss went to visit Jade at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital hospital during the school holidays, taking well-wishes from the school and her friends.

He said she had made great progress but still had a long way to go to full recovery.

"It was great to see that she has recovered her ability to speak but she will continue with many sessions of speech therapy to regain her full capability,” he said.

"It was a joy to see Jade walk a few steps while I was there too.

"Physiotherapy and occupational therapy is helping her to rehabilitate her movement functions which have been compromised by her stroke.”

School friend Lluana George wanted Jade to know she was missed dearly.

"We are all missing Jade,” she said.

"We are thinking about her a lot and can't wait to see her back at school again.”

REACHING OUT: Friends of Jade Carney (right) have sent her messages of support. Contributed

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help get Jade back up and running around.

Click here to donate.

CHILDHOOD STROKE