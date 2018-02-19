Menu
School community mourns death of teacher

SAD LOSS: Bundaberg North State High School teacher Clive Roydhouse died last night.
Jay Fielding
A BUNDABERG school is in mourning following the death of a teacher overnight.

Bundaberg North State High School today informed students and announced on its website that teacher Clive Ellis Roydhouse died last night.

"Mr Roydhouse has been a member of the North High staff for many years and his contribution to the school has been invaluable," the statement on the website said.

"He will be sadly missed by his friends and colleagues on staff."

"This news will be distressing to students and staff and as a result of this we have established counselling support for students.

"This is being provided by our guidance officers and support staff.

"We encourage parents/carers to check the well-being of their child.

"Our collective thoughts and sympathy are with Mr Roydhouse's family and friends at this time of loss."

