Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A heartbroken community mourns the loss of Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six.
A heartbroken community mourns the loss of Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six.
News

School 'deeply shocked, saddened' by children's deaths

Navarone Farrell
by
20th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Principal of the two children who were killed in a horrific accident on Monday afternoon has broken her silence.

Harrisville State School principal Michelle White said the community is "deeply shocked and saddened".

The two children, Mia and Daniel Spinks, aged four and six, were killed when a car driven by their mother Shalyne Spinks crashed into a tree on Middle Rd at Peak Crossing.

"The Harrisville State School community is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of a student and his younger sister who was a member of the school's playgroup," Ms White said.

"They were both joyful and friendly children who will be greatly missed by all their friends and teachers.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors will remain at the school to provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed."

Tributes poured in from social media as well:

 

 

 

More Stories

fatal traffic crash harrisville state school peak crossing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Photo gallery: Bundy East State School wins AFL comp

    premium_icon Photo gallery: Bundy East State School wins AFL comp

    AFL The Bundaberg East State School is one step closer to becoming the best primary school in Queensland in Aussie Rules.

    • 20th Mar 2019 4:44 PM
    Doctors a step closer to training in Wide Bay

    premium_icon Doctors a step closer to training in Wide Bay

    Health Memorandum of Understanding signed for medical program

    DAF considers new methods in wake of vessel sinkings

    premium_icon DAF considers new methods in wake of vessel sinkings

    News 'If it was a false alarm - it would only be a matter of phone calls'

    20 new apprenticeships: New incentive for Bundy region

    premium_icon 20 new apprenticeships: New incentive for Bundy region

    News Small business fair opens the door for Bundy growth

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:00 PM