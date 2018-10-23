Menu
Daniel Morcombe was abducted in December 2003. WILSON JOHN
School comeback for launch of Day for Daniel

23rd Oct 2018 10:43 AM | Updated: 10:43 AM
BRUCE Morcombe will today return to the school he attended as a student 50 years ago to officially launch Day for Daniel 2018.

Mr Morcombe said while little had changed at the school, the "world has a very different landscape for us all".

"Teachers, police, parents and carers have new challenges to keep our kids safe," he said.

"Day for Daniel bridges that gap and lays the foundation through evidence-based educational programs that reduce the incidences of child abuse.

"Get involved or simply join us online this Friday and watch Australia's Biggest Safety Lesson, it is sure to become a viral hit".

Milton State School principal Paul Zernike said Day for Daniel was a timely reminder to all children, parents and the wider community about the importance of instilling in children that they needed to feel safe at all time.

"The work that Denise and Bruce Morcombe have done to highlight this issue and provide support, guidance and education to the children right across Australia is so critical to the ongoing safety of our children," he said.

