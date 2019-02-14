Menu
Isis District State High School captains (from left) Zakkitta Volker, Anderson Bee, John Houton and Tianni Hooper.
School captains to help Isis District State High School grow

by Chris Gill
12th Feb 2019 9:46 AM
THE educational focus at Isis District SHS consistently produces outstanding student outcomes.

The highlights of our 2018 Year 12 results include Hayden Wirth achieving an OP1 and 22 per cent of Year 12 students achieving OP 1-5, enabling very exciting pathways beyond school.

In addition, our focus on providing opportunities for our students while at school and beyond has resulted in many of our most talented young people remaining in our community either studying or engaged in an apprenticeship or work rather than heading to the city.

At Isis High, we continually strive to improve in all aspects of our operations. This year a major focus will be a major facilities upgrade which will involve five buildings from our annexe campus being moved to the main campus.

This exciting initiative will provide an enormous boost for our agriculture program by creating significantly more land available to run our programs and will provide greater opportunities for the school and our community partnerships in agriculture to flourish.

Again in 2019, our school captains are fine young people who bring a variety of strengths to the role and have already demonstrated strong leadership attributes.

They regularly represent the school as leaders at a variety of school and community events and also contribute to decision making within the school.

We also have a proud tradition of developing leadership in young people by providing opportunities for all students, starting in Year 7 and extending right through to Year 12 as an avenue for student voices to be heard. Leadership roles include student councillors, ambassadors, house captains and junior house captains who promote the school spirit.

