School bus stolen day before classes kick off

Peta McEachern
27th Jan 2020 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
JUST as everybody is gearing up to go back to school - it might prove more difficult for Tara residents as a school bus was stolen overnight from Day St.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the bus was stolen between 10am Sunday, January 25, and 8.50am this morning.

"They have entered the yard and gone to the back of the property where the bus was parked out back and stole it from there," the spokesman said.

UN-AUSTRALIAN: The 2008 white Fuso Rosa bus was stolen from Day St in Tara. Pic: Sarah Turner
The bus is a 2008 white Fuso Rosa, with an aqua ad brown stipe running along both sides.

A spokesman for the Tara Police said investigation is continuing and police are looking into CTTV inquires.

If anyone has any information regarding the stolen bus call Policelink on 131 444 or the Tara Police Station on 4665 3200.

