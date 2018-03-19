School breakfast club ruffles feathers after Facebook post

A BARGARA man has ruffled the feathers of families by claiming on Facebook that some parents send their children to school hungry.

Barry Stick wrote on Bargara Facebookers on Wednesday thanking a medical facility for its community support and praising the volunteers who helped feed hungry students.

"It's so sad that parents are unable or unwilling to provide adequate food for these very important members of our Bargara community,” Mr Stick wrote.

"I believe these kids who are part of our Bargara family should be provided with their first meal of the day by their parents or carers, at home.”

Bargara State School parents responded by saying they did not send their children to school hungry.

They said the chaplaincy breakfast program was a way for the students to socialise and was not because they were neglected.

Facebooker Shanna Purcell said most children she saw at breakfast club had already eaten breakfast but went along anyway.

"It's a great program that the kids love,” she said.

Bargara mother Jodie Turnbull questioned Mr Stick's remarks, saying the students couldn't get enough nourishment from the one piece of toast a week which they received at the breakfast.

"Breakfast club isn't about food - you do know that Barry?” she said.

"It's a place kids can go to hang out and chat with (the) Chappy and the toast/cup of Milo was just a way to get kids there.''

Another mother, Tania Willett, said Mr Stick should stop implying that everyone sent their child to school without food.

"I'd suggest most, if not all, are having second breakfast or skipping breakfast at home in favour of a more exciting one on offer at school,” she said.

The school breakfast program is run by Scripture Union Queensland.

A Scripture Union spokeswoman said the programs were something many chaplains engaged in, but it was not necessarily just for the children and young people who go to school hungry.

"For many students, getting Milo or a piece of toast in the morning is a chance for them to hang out with their friends before school,” the spokeswoman said.

"It's also an opportunity for teachers and the chaplain to interact with the students outside the classroom.”

Several other schools across the region also participate in the breakfast program.

Mr Stick did not respond to a message from the NewsMail about his Facebook post.