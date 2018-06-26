SCHOOL BATTLE: Shalom College prepares to tackle best

Shalom College's Taylor Hussey and Maddy Batt will captain the team at the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival.

SPORT: They might be heading to their first Confraternity but Shalom College's Maddy Batt and Taylor Hussey are ready to play.

The duo will be captain and vice-captain of the school's netball side when they compete at the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival at Townsville that starts this morning.

The competition has the best independent schools from Queensland compete in netball and rugby league.

Shalom College will compete in both and will be joined by St Luke's Anglican School, which is also sending a netball side.

Shalom College will compete in division four and St Luke's in division three.

"(The girls) are all nervous but very excited to get on court,” Hussey said.

Batt said: "My oldest sibling and my friends have all gone through the process, so I'm excited to follow in their footsteps.”

The team has focused on getting rid of the nerves by training together and playing trial matches.

"So far we've been very successful,” Hussey said.

"We've been coming out with wins in most of the games.”

Hussey said while the goal was to do well, the team hoped to have fun along the way.

"(Being) undefeated would be great but going in with a whole new team, not knowing what to really expect, we're just hoping that our team puts in their best efforts on court,” she said.

"I'm hoping that from the start of our first game in QISSN, to our last game, we have improved as a team rather than improving ourselves,” Batt added.

Fellow Shalom College students Jai Smith and Sam Tobin will lead the boys league team when they play at Charters Towers, hoping to do better than the one win the team had last year.

Both return for their second year with the team battling in division three.

Shalom College students Sam Tobin and Jai Smith. Shane Jones

"We'll be trying to lead from the front, set an example for everyone and do the small things right,” Tobin said.

"I think this year we stack up a bit better in the forwards.”

Smith said some of the side had been training since last year for the event and hoped their trial matches put the team in good stead.