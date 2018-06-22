Scholarships help students thrive

RYAN Paul is a young man who wants to make his mark in the Bundaberg business world.

The 19-year-old is one of three CQUniversity School of Business and Law students to have secured a significant financial scholarship from Auswide Bank.

Mr Paul said he hoped his degree would give him the skills to secure a management role once his studies are completed.

He knows the value of the scholarship, which to him is more than just money.

Mr Paul said he was inspired to study after his father did a university degree and moved his family from Toowoomba to Bundbaerg to change their lives.

"I come from a background of financial hardship with a family that wasn't able to support me,” he said.

"I do have part-time work at Transport and Main Roads and this support has helped me pay off my HECS debt.”

Mr Paul is studying HR and management, it's something he knows wouldn't be possible without the sponsorship.

Once he finishes the degree, Mr Paul hopes to stay within the Bundaberg community to give back.

"I want to stick around and work here and give back to the community that I've now been a part of,” he said.

He wasn't the only student to have benefited from a scholarship to help keep them in Bundaberg and studying at CQU.

CQUniversity School of Business and Law students Brooke Dunn and Caitlin Turnbull said without sponsorship from a local bank it may not have been possible.

Ms Turnbull said the support was invaluable and it was more than the money that had changed her life.

"The $15,000 sponsorship from Auswide Bank has changed the way I study,” Miss Turnbull said.

"It means I don't have to work as well and I can financially support myself and still get the best marks possible.”

Ms Dunn also received a $10,000 scholarship through the local bank and said it not only helped her with study but, because she lived rurally it helped her commute.

"I live at South Kolan and it helps with my travel expenses,” she said.

"It's very valuable and goes towards getting good marks.”

"It has also helped with networking and I have made good contacts through Auswide.”

The Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce organised a salute to the Business Excellence Awards Sponsors and Winners event on Wednesday where the students were able to thank those who had helped them get to where they were.

Auswide Bank chief people officer Gayle Job said they believed it was important to support local students and the bank's tagline seemed fitting; Small things big difference.

"If you can invest in the young people of today and help carry them through the journey - we see that as a positive,” Ms Job said.

"It's great to see them mature and grow over the years.”