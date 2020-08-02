Scholarships granted to help support Bundy students

SUPPORTING STUDENTS: CQUni Bundaberg students Brooklyn Davis, Macson Cottle and Benjamin Otto have been named as recipients of the Destination Australia Scholarships.

TIMES have been tough for many in light of COVID-19 and sadly, university students have not been exempt from the challenges presented as a result.

Each studying a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in their first year of university, Bundaberg students Brooklyn Davis, Benjamin Otto and Macson Cottle have received Destination Australia Scholarships for the first term.

“This scholarship has immensely helped me during COVID-19, allowing me to support myself with my everyday needs,” Ms Davis said.

“When I lost some of my work shifts, it was a relief knowing I had my scholarship, allowing me to keep focusing on my studies.

“Moving from high school into university, I always had that worry of not being able to financially support myself, but with this scholarship, I feel that I will truly be able to achieve my dream.”

Funded by the Australian Government, the scholarship program was created to support students in regional areas with recipients awarded with $15,000 per year of study.

And while the three students have adapted to studying online temporarily, they said they are eager to return to the classroom.

“I am excited (at the prospect of going) back to studying in person, but I am enjoying the personal time the online study has brought me as well,” Mr Otto said.

“The only major downside I feel is the lacking amount of interaction between people during online studies … I am looking forward to meeting my classmates again.”

Mr Otto said he was grateful to have received the scholarship as he did not come from a wealthy family and it allowed him to balance his work and study lives.

While Mr Cottle said the funds received would assist with paying off his HECS debt and covering costs associated with his studies and daily requirements.

“This extra money has allowed me to worry less about my financial status with paying bills and for food and is allowing me to concentrate more on my studies,” Mr Cottle said.

“This scholarship money is also paying for my textbooks for each term so I can get the most out of my classes.”

CQU associate vice-president for the Wide Bay Burnett and Gladstone regions Luke Sinclair said the initiative which is part of the CQUniCares Scholarship program, changes lives for students and their families and the university was grateful to partner with other organisations to make it possible.

“Scholarships and financial assistance are essential in ensuring many of our students can continue their studies,” Mr Sinclair said.

“We’re pleased that the Destination Australia Scholarships awarded earlier this year to students, including Brooklyn, Macson and Benjamin, are making a big difference and allowing them to focus more on their studies, especially during these tough times.”