Scholarship helps students get educated

THE smallest things make the biggest difference is the message three university students believe after they were given the financial support to study here in Bundaberg.

CQUniversity School of Business and Law students Brooke Dunn, Caitlin Turnbull and Ryan Paul said without sponsorship from a local bank it may not have been possible.

Ryan Paul is studying HR and management, it's something he knows wouldn't be possible without the sponsorship.

Mr Paul said he was inspired to study after his father did a university degree and moved the family from Toowoomba to change their lives.

"I come from a financially hardship background with a family that wouldn't be able to support me,” he said.

"I do have part-time work at Transport and Main Roads and this support has helped me pay off my HECS debt.”

Once he finishes the degree Mr Paul hopes to stay within the Bundaberg community to give back.

"I want to stick around and work here and give back to the community that I've now been a part of,” he said.

Caitlin Turnbull said the support was invaluable and it was more than the money that had changed her life.

"The $15,000 sponsorship from Auswide Bank has changed the way I study,” Miss Turnbull said.

"It means I don't have to work as well and I can financial support myself and still get the best marks possible.”

Without the support Miss Turnbull said she would have to work full time and it harder to focus on her studies.

Brooke Dunn also received a $10,000 scholarship through the local bank and said it not only helped her with study but, because she lived rurally it helped her commute.

"I live at South Kolan and it helps with my travel expenses,” she said.

"It's very valuable and goes towards getting good marks.

"It has also helped with networking and I have made good contacts through Auswide.”

The Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce organised a Salute to the Business Excellence Awards Sponsors and Winners event on Wednesday were the students were able to thank those who had helped them get to where they were.

Auswide Bank chief people officer Gayle Job said they believed it was important to support local students and the banks tagline seemed fitting; Small things big difference.

"If you can invest in the young people of today and help carry them through the journey - we see that as a positive,” Ms Job said.

"It's great to see them mature and grow over the years.”